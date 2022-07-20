Nigeria: How I Got Listed On 'Forbes Under 30', Gained Recognition On Beyonce's Website - Nigerian CEO

19 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidiebere Ihemebiri, and, Abba Adamu Musa

Fatima Babakura is the CEO of Timabee Resources. She came under global spotlight after she was listed among Forbes Under 30.

Having been recognized by Beyonce on her website, the young northern CEO has carved a niche for her brand. In this interview with Daily Trust, she uncovered her journey into entrepreneurship and a whole lot.

