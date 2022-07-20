Liberia: United Opposition Bloc Most Needed

-To Defeat Weah; Amidst Massive Corruption & Incompetent in Gov't

The political leader of the opposition party, the movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Mr. Simeon Freeman has called on members of the opposition block to reunite to defeat President George Weah in the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.

Speaking on a local radio talk show, the businessman and politician said leaders of the opposition need to put their egos aside and work together for the sake of liberating the people of Liberia from bad governance.

Mr. Freeman who has been a staunch critic of the Weah-led government has re-echoed that there are a lot of suffering in the country due to massive corruption and incompetent government officials appointed by President Weah.

He mentioned that there is no single party that can win an election in Liberia therefore the Collaborating Political Parties should put their differences aside to reunite and also welcome other major actors within the political landscape of Liberia.

As we all know, there has been a division in the CPP in which the Unity Party and the All Liberian Party left the collaboration in which they accuse the Alternative National Congress Leader Mr. Alexander Cummings of altering the CPP's framework document.

"If you want to be a leader you should ignore insults and forgive people "Freeman pleaded with leaders of the four political parties who were members of the CPP.

For the sake of winning, he, therefore, urges the opposition to put away the hurts that each party felt during and after the framework document court case, and turn a new page to help make better Liberia.