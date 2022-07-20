Liberia Celebrates International Chess Day

The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) joins the rest of the federations around the world in celebrating International Chess Day today, July 20, 2022, with a public demonstration and teaching session in front of the Invincible Sports Park in Monrovia.

As International Chess Day is observed around the world, the LCF will be leading the commemoration of the day by conducting public chess training, hosting radio and television programs and visiting and interacting with stakeholders in Liberia.

According to the President of the LCF, Mr. Thomas Karyah, chess players will spend the day evangelizing and encouraging young people, especially females, to see chess as a tool that molds their minds and prepares them for the plethora of challenges in life.

He also said that it is important for Liberians to know on this day that chess is a professional sport that offers young people educational and career opportunities that go beyond some of the traditional sports.

Part of the celebration involves a public display and teaching session from midday to 6 pm in front of the Invincible Sports Park as well as discussions on various radio stations.

Since 1966, International Chess Day has been celebrated around the world by member federations following a proposal by UNESCO.

This year's celebration of International Chess Day comes on the brink of Liberia's participation in the 44th World Chess Olympiad which is scheduled to be held in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 10.

A delegation of 14 persons is expected to depart the country early next week to represent Liberia at the World Chess Olympiad and the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

July 20, the day of International Chess Day will also mark FIDE's 98th anniversary. "Like in previous years, we would like to invite you to celebrate and join us in our campaign, encouraging other members of the chess community to spend this day teaching someone how to play chess," a release issued by the International Chess Federation says.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded during the interwar period on July 20, 1924, in Paris, France.

The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) is the governing body of chess in Liberia. The LCF was founded in 2014 and became an accredited federation of FIDE that same year. It succeeded and replaced the Liberia Chess Association which, unofficially, spearheaded the growth and development of chess in Liberia for many years. -- Press release