Liberia: Students' Group Endorses UMU Instructor's Representative Bid

Monrovia — The campuses of the Sinkor Assembly of God Mission High School campus in Divine Town, Old Road was a scene of intense excitement and jubilation recently when hundreds of students under the banner, Students In Focus (SIF) petitioned Isaac G. Clay, a lecturer at the United Methodist University (UMU) to contest as representative in Montserrado County District #10 in the impending 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

SIF is a conglomeration of students or umbrella organization of all students from all of the schools across the district that work together to promote their common interests.

The group said the UMU Lecturer, who is a veteran educator that has been teaching or taught most of the major schools in the area, is the right person to represent them at the national Legislature.

Dressed in their various schools' attires recently, the students gave a rousing welcome to Mr. Clay and his entourage from the entrance of the AGM compound before reading out their petition in the school chapel hall.

In the statement read by SIF Coordinator, David Geko, the students of the district said Mr. Clay has been more than an asset to the people of district, especially the young people. They termed him as a true reflection of a good leader who wants to see people around him educated and empowered.

"Clay is a man of integrity. A family man and he is someone who carries himself responsibly," Geko said. "He can be a very good representative of our district, especially for the young people.

"We, the student community of District #10, Montsrrado County on this day have resolved to petition you, Mr. Isaac G. Clay, to contest the upcoming representative 2023 election in our district," the citizens said in their petition. "We are resolved to support you to the end. With your kind at the legislature our interest will be protected and our district will be respected."

Their decision, they said, is as a result of the desire to have a people centered lawmaker that will seek their interests and not abandon them. "We want some who will use his oversight responsibility in joining his colleagues to advocate for quality education, good health facilities and that will always preach unity."

Recognizing his selfless nature, and commitment and dedication to the education and empowerment of residents, the students are convinced that when elected as Representative, Clay will advocate for more opportunities for young people.

'I Won't Disappoint You'

Mr. Clay, who is considered by many residents as a veteran educator who has paid his dues through his dedication to empowering the young people of the district and beyond, has promised not to disappoint his constituents.

"I won't disappoint you," he told the students in his acceptance speech. "It is because of you that I want to serve. The student community is so dear to my heart and you all know that."

The Representative hopeful has since begun rallying his colleagues in the educational sector as well as students of the district to ensure that he unseat the current lawmaker, who comes from the Alternative National Congress (ANC) at the polls come October next year. Many residents are of the view that their current representative has brought their district to public disrepute with his abrasive conduct.

The Lecturer is also rallying the intellectual community to support his bid for the legislative seat--a feat he believes will be a victory for the education sector.

"There is a need for a vibrant and outstanding representation for this district and we are ready to provide that," Clay said in an interview a few months ago. "We don't want to condemn anyone here but our district has been truly represented in the Lower House. People are not taking District #10 serious and this is frustrating. We will endeavor to rebuild the image of our beloved district."

Clay, in whose honor a political movement that would help engender his political ambition, has already been established, is contesting on a platform of education, especially for the underprivileged, healthcare, particularly for women and children and rehabilitation programs for disadvantaged youth who are now known as zogoes.

The movement, known as Movement in Support of Hon. Isaac G. Clay has been mobilizing for months with a focus on market women, the religious community and the teachers and students community--which the movement considers as its base or stronghold.

In addition to being a lecturer at UMU, he is also an instructor at the nationally acclaimed College of West Africa (CWA).

He has taught many schools within the district for more than 10 years. Some of these schools include David Lombel high school and FMC high school, both located in Gaye Town, Apostolic Foundation and many others.