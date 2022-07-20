Liberia: Unity Party Gears up for Convention

Team Amin Modad of the Unity Party (UP) says it cannot afford the mistake of changing an experienced and over-achieving leadership with another without an understanding of UP's and Liberia's inner workings.

The opposition party's preparation for its convention is ongoing with barely 15 months until Liberia's presidential and legislative elections due in 2023.

Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu who chairs Team Modad announced the group's aspirants for the upcoming UP National Convention during a press conference on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

Cllr. Bangalu warned that it will be a disaster to put in place a different leadership to steer the affairs of the party when there is just a limited time left for national elections to be held.

"In light of the above, we come today to present to the people of Liberia, the Unity Party and in particular the voting delegates to the upcoming Gbarnga Convention a team of experienced, committed, loyal and innovative partisans to contest for various leadership positions at the convention," said Cllr. Bangalu.

He named Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai as the Standard Bearer; Amin Modad, National Chairman; and Dabah Mabande Varpilah, Senior National Vice Chair/Vice Chair for Administration.

He also named Rep. Ben A. Fofana, National Vice Chair for Governmental Affairs and International Relations; and Cornelia Kruah-Togba, National Vice Chair for Inter-Party Relations and National Elections Commission Affairs.

Others are Whroway Bryant, National Vice Chair for Membership, Mobilization & Recruitment; Mohammed Ali, National Secretary General; Christian Cooper, National Deputy Secretary for Administration; James Yolei, National Deputy Secretary General for Research and Training; and Edmund Forh Forh, National Treasurer.

For the Women's Congress, he named Mrs. Selena Polson Mappy who will spearhead the team and will subsequently announce all other aspirants of her team.

"You can rest assured that Team Modad is in full support of the aspirants that will be submitted by Partisan Mappy," Cllr. Bangalu stated.

He furthered that for the National Youth Congress, the team is headed by Togar Melvin Cephas who is contesting as National Vice Chair for Youth Affairs.

Kuta Gbakolay goes for Secretary General; Emmanuel Kunneh Wreh Farr, aspirant for Deputy Secretary for Administration and Jartu Worrell, aspirant for Treasurer.

All other aspirants for the Youth Congress will be named subsequently by T. Melvin Cephas, Bangalu added. -Edited by Winston W. Parley