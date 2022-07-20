Liberia: NEC Launches Art Exhibition Competition

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Monday officially launched the 2022 Inclusive Mural Art Exhibition Competition focusing mainly on women, youths and persons living with disabilities, at the Commission's Lower Montserrado County Magisterial Office, in Brewerville City.

The NEC mural art competition is under the auspices of the Communications Section of the Commission and seeks to promote the idea of "Inclusive Elections" in Liberia.

The NEC Art competition was launched with funding from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, Elections Support Office in Liberia, the governments of Ireland and Sweden, and the U.N Women.

Launching the program, the Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the competition seeks to use arts to draw public attention to the importance of inclusive election for women, youths and people living with disabilities in all of the electoral processes.Madam Browne Lansanah wants parents and the communities to also create avenues for their children to be trained in artistic works, that brings out and sharpen the talents and skills of young people for future development in the country. she wants parents and the communities to put more emphasis on artistic works.

The NEC Mural art competition on inclusive elections was also launched simultaneously across Liberia.