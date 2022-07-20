Liberia: LACC Gets Prosecutorial Powers

The House of Representatives has given the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) prosecutorial power through the passage of an Act amending and restating the Act that established the anti-graft entity.

The commission has over the past time been seeking the authority to prosecute its own cases, often blaming the Ministry of Justice for delays.

The LACC has also been requesting the need to have a specialized court to deal with cases of alleged corruption.

Prior to this passage, LACC boss Cllr. Edwin Klar Martin was reported saying if the country had a specialized court, it would be able to conduct cases within the time frame.

He was quoted in local dailies saying the delay in prosecution was because the courts here were overwhelmed.

Established in August 2008, the LACC has a mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption.

It also has a mandate to educate the public about the ills of corruption and the benefits of its eradication.-Edited by Winston W. Parley