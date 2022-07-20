Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Wants MoJ Invited Over Land Dispute

Nimba County Electoral District # 6 Representative Dorwohn Twain Gleekia is calling on the House of Representatives to invite Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean.

Rep. Gleekia wants Minister Dean to explain why the corpse of one of the citizens of Nimba, Solomon Gaye has not been buried since he was reportedly shot and killed on 16 November 2021 in Bah Town, Kparblee administrative district.

According to Rep. Gleekia, the late Gaye was killed as a result of a land dispute.

The lawmaker complained that but up to now, the deceased has not been buried.

"Deputy Speaker, colleagues, after many efforts in getting the Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs in laying this matter to rest, they have reneged in doing what is required by the Government in burying said body," Gleekia complained.

In view of the matter, he said he would appreciate if it could claim the attention of his colleagues to help put an end to the situation.

He warned that it has the propensity of deepening the existing conflict among his people. -Edited by Winston W. Parley