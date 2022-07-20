Ghana: Ahafo Regional NAS Appeals for Office Accommodation

19 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi

Goaso — The Ahafo Regional Secretariat of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has appealed to government and other benevolent institutions to provide it with office accommodation, to enhance its operations, especially emergency health care services.

Both the Regional and Asunafo North Municipal secretariats, share a single-room office accommodation, earmarked for laundry services, at Goaso Government Hospital.

Mr Prince AmoakoAyim, the Regional Administrator, NAS, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, at an orientation ceremony for newly posted recruits to the area, on Friday, at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.

He said that apart from the regional and municipal administrators, other officers loiter at the premise of the hospital because of lack of space.

"As you can see, this is the room that was given to us. A portion of this room was occupied by equipment and materials of the hospital," MrAyim said.

He said that NAS also lacked computers and printers, furniture, television sets, air conditioners and stationery, and appealed to donors to come to the aid of NAS.

MrAyimsolicited support from the Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye;Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Yaw Boahene;chiefs, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) and religious organisations among others.

He noted that the 17 newly posted recruits were educated on personal financial management, code of ethics and conduct, channels of communication and documentations.

Others were functions of the dispatch centre, models of core emergency services and core functions of the Ambulance service.

Mr Ayim assured the people that NAS would continue to provide good healthcare.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X