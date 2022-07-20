Ghana: Ahafo Regional NAS Appeals for Office Accommodation

Goaso — The Ahafo Regional Secretariat of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has appealed to government and other benevolent institutions to provide it with office accommodation, to enhance its operations, especially emergency health care services.

Both the Regional and Asunafo North Municipal secretariats, share a single-room office accommodation, earmarked for laundry services, at Goaso Government Hospital.

Mr Prince AmoakoAyim, the Regional Administrator, NAS, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, at an orientation ceremony for newly posted recruits to the area, on Friday, at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.

He said that apart from the regional and municipal administrators, other officers loiter at the premise of the hospital because of lack of space.

"As you can see, this is the room that was given to us. A portion of this room was occupied by equipment and materials of the hospital," MrAyim said.

He said that NAS also lacked computers and printers, furniture, television sets, air conditioners and stationery, and appealed to donors to come to the aid of NAS.

MrAyimsolicited support from the Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye;Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Yaw Boahene;chiefs, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) and religious organisations among others.

He noted that the 17 newly posted recruits were educated on personal financial management, code of ethics and conduct, channels of communication and documentations.

Others were functions of the dispatch centre, models of core emergency services and core functions of the Ambulance service.

Mr Ayim assured the people that NAS would continue to provide good healthcare.