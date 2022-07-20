Gambia: Wallidan to Host Elite Utd in FF Cup Quarterfinal Today

19 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Wallidan FC will today, Tuesday, 19th July 2022 host Elite United in the quarterfinal of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The Blue boys progressed to the quarterfinals of the annual FF Cup championship following their convincing 2-0 victory over Banjul United in their round of sixteen match.

Wallidan will contest to bash Elite United in their last eight encounter to advance to the semifinals of the yearly FF Cup competition.

Elite United will compete to daze Wallidan in their last eight match to sail to the semifinals of the annual FF Cup competition.

Meanwhile, Gunjur United, Brikama United and Red Hawks all navigated to the semifinals of the yearly FF Cup competition after winning their quarterfinal matches.

