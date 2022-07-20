Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia CHAN Team Move to Camp Ahead of G/Bissau Clash

The Gambia CHAN team went into camp at the Football Hotel in Yundum ahead of their double-header Algeria 2023 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau in Morocco.

Coach Alhagie Sarr selected 24 players for the matches in Marrakech, on 23rd and 26th July respectively.

The winner over the two legs will face Mauritania in the final round for a place in Algeria.

The Gambian team is expected to fly to Morocco on Tuesday to acclimatise.

The players at the camp are:

Alagie Nyabally (Fortune FC)

Lamin Saidy (Real De Banjul)

Pa Ebou Dampha (Waa Banjul)

Sadi Gaye (Wallidan)

Habibou Mendy (Brikama United)

Gregory Sambou (Real De Banjul)

David Sambou (Real De Banjul

Sainey Sanyang (Hawks)

Henry Jobe (Banjul United)

Peter Sambou (GPA)

Adama Jarju (Wallidan)

Baba Ceesay (Banjul United)

Abdoulie Kah (Gamtel)

Abdoulie Manneh (Wallidan)

Dodou Nyan (Banjul United)

Pa Dodou Darboe (Steve Biko)

Bun Sanneh (Brikama United)

Mass Njie (Hawks)

Haruna Rasid Njie (Gunjur United)

Omar Sarr (Hawks)

Mansour Mbaye (Banjul United)

Adama Jammeh (Falcons)

Bakary Jawara (Fortune)

Alieu Barry (Elite United)

Source: GFF