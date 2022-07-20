Gambia: IMVF Holds Career Guidance, Counselling for Migrant Returnees

A five-day career guidance and counselling session for migrant returnees organised by IMVF in partnership with Nova Scotia Gambia Association recently came to end in Soma, Lower River Region.

The event, funded by the European Union, was designed to empower returnees with livelihood skills to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Twenty migrant returnees, who underwent the training, were drawn from Lower River, North Bank and Upper River Regions. The participants are expected to use the skills to establish their own businesses in their respective communities.

Joanna Mendy, IMVF Social Cohesion Manager said the training would no doubt equip returnees with skills on career planning as well as develop their individual competence to establish businesses.

While calling on them to utilise the knowledge gained, Joanna equally challenged participants to be patient in anything they do.

This, she observed, would help them contribute immensely towards their development and lives.

Marie K. Mendy of Nova-Scotia Gambia Association underscored the importance of the training, saying it would help the returnees achieve their dreams in life.

She advised them to be serious in everything they do, further thanking the European Union for funding the training.

Ousman Sanneh, Regional Youth Chairman for Lower River Region urged his colleagues to choose businesses within the food value chain to access financial support from donor institutions.

"There are a lot of job opportunities for young people in the country and I believe with this training you can now select different types of business to venture into."

Muhammad F. Baldeh, a participant, thanked organisers for the training, saying prior to the training they could not operate their own businesses but can now do so.

With this training, he said it would him and other colleagues greatly in achieving their desired goals.

Certificates were awarded to trainees at the end of the training.