Gambia: Hawks FC Coach Says Drawing Against Real De Banjul Is a Very Good Point

Alieu Jagne, head coach of Hawks FC has expressed delight after drawing against Real de Banjul FC, saying: "It was a very good game and a very good point."

Coach Alieu Jagne was speaking in an interview with reporters shortly after Hawks FC played a goalless draw against Real de Banjul during their week-22 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Coach Jagne, who guided Hawks FC to the top of the table with 52 points, added that the referee has the final say even though they believed they had two clear penalties during the game. "We have taken the result in good faith."

"We came into the game to win and extend our lead at the top to nine points but there were two sides that if we cannot win, we at least get a point because they are behind us by six points."

According to Coach Alieu Jagne who is looking to win his side its first league title since 1996, it was a very good game and his players concentrated very well. He noted that lack of concentration always caused them their games against Real previously.

"We 've got everything to win us the league title this season. We will concentrate more now that there are only four games to go. At least we are looking for another six points in our remaining games."

Ebrima Cham, Real de Banjul trainer, said that they prepared to win the game to reduce the gap against Hawks FC.

"We will take the final result with good faith and know that the game was balanced because both Hawks FC and Real de Banjul played well and each deserved to go home with a point."

According to him, though they prepared to win the encounter, a draw is also fine for them. He added that one of their main problems that led to the draw was that his players did not capitalise on their chances created during the first half of the game.

The result maintained Real de Banjul FC at 2nd position with 46 points, six points behind leaders Hawks FC with four games remaining.