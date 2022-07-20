Africa: Mandela the Indomitable

- On the occasion of this July 18 International Nelson Mandela Day

Certainly, Nelson Mandela was indomitable, as former Bolivian President Evo Morales described him, shortly after the physical disappearance of the historic South African anti-apartheid leader, an irreparable loss for humanity and for the most dispossessed in this world.

According to Evo, Mandela could never be subjugated by the former racist regime, which for decades prevailed in his country, which he finally defeated after spending nearly three decades in prison in deplorable and inhumane conditions.

After leaving the dungeons of apartheid, Madiba, as his compatriots affectionately baptized him, managed to destroy the system of racial segregation prevailing in South Africa until 1994, when he prevailed in the general elections held there, and became the first black president in the history of that nation, hitherto dominated exclusively by whites.

His simplicity and firmness, his history of struggle, his indomitability and his skills as a political strategist led him to govern the African giant, and dismantle one of the cruelest regimes of the contemporary era, which always had the open and covert support of powers-Westerners.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, called Mandela the other Bronze Titan, comparing him to one of the great fighters for the independence of the Caribbean Island, the mestizo General Antonio Maceo, who was greatly feared by the Spanish colonialists for his courage and audacity in the liberating wars of the 19th century.

The anti-apartheid fighter was a close friend of Fidel and the Cuban people, whom he always thanked for his contribution to peace in Southwest Africa, to the noble cause of the South Africans, and to the conquest of the independence of Angola and Namibia.

Madiba is not only the greatest symbol of the so-called black continent, but also an international benchmark, and a paradigm to be followed by the new generations of all the peoples of his region, Latin America and the world.