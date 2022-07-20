Gambia: Bilbao FC Begin Training Ahead of Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers

19 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bilbao FC last Monday started intensive training at the Comium Football Field at the Gunjur Car Park ahead of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' qualifiers.

The Busque boys will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit enough for the Coastal Town rainy season biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Bilbao FC will strive to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan proper.

The 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers is set to begin later this year after the completion of the 2021-2022 nawetan season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X