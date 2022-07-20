Gambia: Bilbao FC Begin Training Ahead of Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers

Bilbao FC last Monday started intensive training at the Comium Football Field at the Gunjur Car Park ahead of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' qualifiers.

The Busque boys will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit enough for the Coastal Town rainy season biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Bilbao FC will strive to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan proper.

The 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers is set to begin later this year after the completion of the 2021-2022 nawetan season.