Nigeria: Ondo Worst Hit By Mass Exodus of Doctors, Health Workers, in South West - NMA

20 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State chapter, has disclosed that Ondo State is the most affected in the South West by the mass exodus of medical professionals.

The state government currently owes the health workers four months' salary.

Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe, the state association's chairman, claimed that doctors and other healthcare professionals had been leaving in droves due to what she called unfavorable working conditions.

While lamenting over the development during a press conference to herald the Annual General Meeting of the association, Adegbehingbe stated that irregular salary payment had been one of the major factors contributing to the issue.

She said: "The issue of brain drain is something that is very massive and it is not only in Ondo state. Though, Ondo is the worst in the Southwest region we have been on it in engaging the government.

"I have said several times that the only solution is the regular payment of salary. Colleagues are complaining bitterly, every morning I do receive calls on this and after they have made the complaints they will say Chairman I can't wait again, I'm leaving and that is the main course."

