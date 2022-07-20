South Africa: Côte d'Ivoire President to Visit SA

20 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host President Alassane Ouattara of the Federal Republic of Côte d'Ivoire on an official State visit on Friday.

This will be a reciprocal visit by President Ouattara following President Ramaphosa's visit to the West African country in December last year.

The Presidency said during the visit, the two countries will hold bilateral discussions, witness the signing of a number of agreements and address a business forum.

"South Africa and Cote d'Ivoire enjoy close political, economic, social and cultural ties. Bilateral relations between the two countries are managed through the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC), established in December 2015, as a structured bilateral mechanism to facilitate political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.

"Since the establishment of the JCC, nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Agreements have been signed between the two countries in sectors such as agriculture, mining, transport, telecommunications and defence. During the State visit, the two countries aim to sign additional agreements to further strengthen bilateral relations," the Presidency said.

Despite the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire has increased by some R774 million since 2019, reaching at least R2 billion in 2021.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X