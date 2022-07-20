Ghana: Access Bank Ghana Appoints Ama Bawuah As First Female Board Chairperson

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc. has announced the appointment of its first female board chair, AmaSarpongBawuah.

She succeeds Mr Frank Beecham who served from January 2014 to May 2022.

Ms Bawuahis an accomplished, resourceful businesswoman with over 25 years wealth of executive experience in public affairs and communications positions with several multinational corporations.

She served as Regional Lead for Public Affairs and Communications in North and Equatorial Africa for Coca-Cola and Senior Director for Government Relations for the Africa Region with Newmont Mining. Prior to these roles, she had also worked with Citigroup as Vice President in the Global Transactions Services team for their Corporate and Investment Bank Division at its headquarters in New York and consulted for DFID and UNDP at various points in her career.

In an interview she commended Access Bank Ghana for committing to excellence in leadership over the years and looked forward to serving in her new role.

"I am excited about the opportunity to serve as Board Chair in the next phase of this great bank. Access Bank's vision of becoming the world's most respected African Bank is in focus and I look forward to working together with the excellent Ghana leadership team and staff to contribute to the achievement of this feat," she remarked.

Speaking on the new appointment, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, OlumideOlatunji, expressed optimism about the bank's prospects under her leadership.

"I am excited about Ama's appointment and look forward to the new phase of Access Bank Ghana under her leadership. She brings on board rich experience, diversity and clout. This is also a testimonial of our commitment to ensure women's participation at the highest decision-making platform of the bank," he noted.