The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will stage the Top-6 tournament from August 14, next month. The two-week pre-season tourney is expected to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

League champions Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak will participate in the tournament, organisers confirmed yesterday.

The tournament would serve as preparations for Ghana's representatives for Africa - Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.