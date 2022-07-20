Ghana: Stratcom CEO Adjudged 2021 PR Personality

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcom Africa), Esther Cobbah has been adjudged the Public Relations Personality of the Year at the ninth edition of 'As de la Communication (ASCOM), an African communication event held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

ASCOM has been a platform for exchanging and sharing of skills in communication, which brings together seasoned experts and personalities in the communication industry in Africa.

Responding to the award, Ms Cobbah said "There is no doubt about the value that communication has for Africa's development. I am referring to a systematic, scientific and professional approach to communication, which is vital for its effectiveness."

"It is satisfying to see that more and more attention is being paid to the value of communication in our various countries," she stated.

Ms Cobbah hoped that the network of professional communication excellence on the African continent would continue to be established.

Many other individuals and institutions received recognitions from the awards scheme for their contribution towards the development of Africa's communication industry.

Mr Michel Russel Lohore, the founder of ASCOM congratulated winners, saying his outfit focused on honouring institutions and communities whose achievements were imprinted with resilience.

On her part, Ms Sharon Anim, Manager, Public Relations and Communications at Stratcom Africa, indicated that Stratcom Africa was proud of the international recognition of its CEO, adding that her outfit would continue to unleash excellence in deploying communication expertise to "achieve the impact that our clients require for their success."

Ms Cobbah has won numerous awards over the years, including Media Entrepreneur of the Year, 2010 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing Woman of the Year award, Institute of Public Relations (IPR) personality of the year 2013 and the Female Business Leadership Award 2017 of the International Summit on African Leadership, New York, among other prestigious awards.

She also serves on the Governing Council of the IPR and was previously on the Council of the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG).