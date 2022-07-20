Gambia: High Court Assistant Bailiff Finally Arrested

20 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Bakary Sarr, High Court Assistant Bailiff, was finally arrested by Commissioner A. Sanneh, prosecuting officer, and brought before the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on the 18th July, 2022. This followed the plea of Prosecutor Sanneh for the court to give him a week to send a taskforce to arrest Mr. Sarr, who is charged with fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused was expected to open his defence after the prosecution had closed their case, and he did so on the 18th July, 2022, before Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the High Court at Kanifing.

In his testimony, he told the court that he was introduced to the complainant by one Lamin Darboe. He posited that after the introduction, the complainant expressed his interest to buy a land which is situated at Sukuta and it belongs to one Lamin Drammeh.

"The complainant paid me D500,000 and I gave him a receipt. I promised to give him a title deed. But after several follow-ups, I could not give him a title deed. As a result, he reported me to the police and I was charged with fraud and obtaining money by false pretence," he testified.

He further told the court that he has three witnesses to testify on his behalf. The case was subsequently adjourned to the 26th July, 2022. He was warned by Justice Janneh-Njie that if he failed to appear in court on the adjourned date, she would revoke his bail.

