Gambia: CPA Calls for Probe Into Muhammed's Death

20 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

According to a statement from the Child Protection Alliance (CPA), they are concerned about the circumstances surrounding the death of one Muhammeh, a two-year-old boy, who is a subject of ongoing allege rape case against businessman Bubacarr Keita.

CPA raised this concern after gathering media reports that Muhammed was left unattended in a locked car for nearly four hours and as a result reportedly developed complications and died shortly afterwards.

"The CPA is of the considered view that the circumstances surrounding the death of Muhammed are scanty. To this end, CPA wishes to call on the concerned authorities to immediately and thoroughly investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book, especially where foul play is established."

"CPA is equally concerned with publication of videos and images of the deceased child and the victim (mother) on social media platforms. This may constitute a violation of the laws protecting the rights of children."

The Alliance calls on the public to desist from exposing children who are victims of crime to further harm or degrading treatment through their publications.

"We want to remind the government of its primary duty as enshrined in Article 66 (a/b) of the Children's Act 2005; towards the safeguarding, protection and promoting the welfare of children."

