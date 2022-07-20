Gambia And U.S Sign U.S.$25 Million MCC Threshold Programme

The government of The Gambia and the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) of the United States, on Friday graced the Entry-Into Force signing ceremony of US$25 million threshold programme designed to support the country's electricity sub-sector focused on governance, accountability and improvement of NAWEC operations.

The signing was presided over by the Minister for Petroleum and Energy Abdoulie Jobe and the U.S. Ambassador Sharon Cromer.

At the event, the Minister Jobe said with commendable efforts, dedication and hard work of the Gambia government and MCC team, the threshold programme was presented to and approved by the MCC board of directors in September 2021.

He added that the grant agreement was executed between the government of The Gambia and the MCC on 16th November 2021, noting that it was ratified by the National Assembly and assented to by H.E President Adama Barrow on 3 March 2022.

He said the government with support from partners is investing heavily to turn the sector around towards improved financial and operational performance and also to position the country on the path of a clean energy transition by exploiting our renewable energy potentials.

According to him, the threshold programme is expected to consolidate the advances made in the energy sector by supporting the implementation of critical institutional and policy reforms to improve power sector governance and operations of NAWEC.

In addition, the Petroleum and Energy minister pointed out that the successful implementation of the programme would assist the country to become eligible for a Millennium Challenge Compact, which he said is the ultimate objective of the government to be able to access the necessary capital to finance crucial investments in the power sector to reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the U.S. ambassador, Sharon Cromer, said the grant would improve the governance and operational capacities of the power sector and lay the groundwork to increase access to reliable electricity throughout The Gambia.

"Reliable electricity is essential not just for economic growth, but also the provision of education, health care, tourism and much more. It promotes a robust, healthy, and productive society."

She reiterated that the grant will also support The Gambia's efforts to achieve universal energy access by 2025 through renewable energy including solar sources, and help the country meet its Nationally Determined Contributions to curb greenhouse gases.

According to her, the MCC threshold programme is a foundation for sustainable economic growth at a critical moment in The Gambia's history. She assured that the United States is and will remain a firm and steadfast partner of The Gambia.