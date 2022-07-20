Gambia: Barrow Commissions New Vehicles Worth Over U.S.$2.7 Million

Through a pre-finance facilitated by the QGroup Foundation to ease public transportation within the urban settlement, President Adama Barrow yesterday commissioned 38 vehicles worth over $2.7 million of which 33 are buses, four (4) pick-up trucks and one (1) heavy duty truck.

Speaking at the launch of the Urban Transport Initiative of the 38 vehicles, the President revealed that the 33 buses are exclusively for urban transport services, whilst the remaining five are for operational support to the Urban Transport Initiative Project.

According to him, the development cannot come at a better time, considering the recent significant improvements in the country's road infrastructure network and the growing traffic congestion in the Greater Banjul Area.

He added that despite government's achievements in the transport sector, the need to complement road infrastructure development with proper road transport operations is obvious.

However, he said history teaches that for any country to improve its transport services, public transport services, particularly in urban settings, must be efficient and responsibly managed.

President Barrow continued that Urban Transport Initiative illustrates the National Development Plan's recognition of the important role public transport services contribute towards the national economy.

"Acting on this recognition, my government will steadfastly seek to improve the transport sector through all relevant stakeholders, especially the operatives within it."

According to President Barrow, as Greater Banjul Area hosts the bulk of the country's population, meeting the mobility needs of the people within the Area, amid its rapid rate of urbanisation and population growth is one of the major challenges in the National Transport Policy.

In addition, he said, in accordance with the National Transport Policy, his government will create incentives to facilitate and broaden private sector participation in public transportation activities.

He assured that his government would continue to support GTSC to operate buses in all regions of the country, while encouraging private partners to invest more in infrastructure development to support the sector.

He further noted that the supply credit arrangement between GTSC and the Q-Group (Espace Motors), through the provision of urban transport services, will immensely ease transportation for low-income households.

Seedy Kanyi, general manager of the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC), said the buses came at the right time considering the challenges that people have been facing recently due to the overwhelming demand in the urban area for reliable and affordable public transport.

According to him, The Gambia is one of the most organised countries in West Africa with over 60% of the population living in the Greater Banjul Area.

"In response with the demographic reality that the government in close collaboration with GTSC deemed it necessary and timely to roll out this nationally important initiative to address the challenges that comes with urbanisation."

The GTSC general manager commended the office of the President for their unflinching efforts, noting that the government has granted GTSC duty exemption amounting to millions of dalasis to enable the launch of the initiative.

He said under this project, GTSC has identified 25 routes stretching from Banjul to different destinations across the country including Kartong, Giboro, Dimbaya, Amdallai-Barra stretch and some important road centers around the country but most of the identified routes are within the Greater Banjul Area.