Gambia: Barrow On Foreign Investment Promotion

20 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

During the inauguration ceremony of Royal Insurance Head Office, President Adama Barrow expressed delight, while thanking the foreign investors for their trust in Gambia and encouraging them to explore other investment opportunities in the country.

"I am honoured to be invited to inaugurate the Royal Insurance House, which is another significant private sector achievement in the country. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Royal Insurance Team on this great accomplishment.

President Barrow observed that the insurance company has been in operation for barely eight years, saying yet it has invested heavily in the magnificent Head office. He said it is indeed pleasing to see a Gambian Company thrive so well.

"I understand also that Royal Insurance is not only a locally conceived Gambian Company, but also fully managed by a team of young Gambians under the leadership of Mrs Senor Thomas Sowe, the Executive Vice Chair, who doubles as the founder and promoter and Mr Makaireh Badjan, the Managing Director."

