Africa: VP Joof Hails Barrow's Development Agenda As He Addresses 17th Edition of India-Africa Conclave

press release

New Delhi, India--Landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the predawn hours of Monday, the Gambian VP and head of delegation, His Excellency Badara Alieu Joof immediately convened a pre-summit meeting at the Ambassador's residence in readiness for Tuesday's India-Africa Growth Conclave. Together with the Ministers of Finance, Health, Energy and Public Administration, Vice President Joof was able to synthesise the various sectoral issues leading to his rousing speech.

Addressing delegates at New Delhi's historic Taj Palace Hotel from across Africa and India, VP Joof told fellow Vice Presidents, ministers, diplomats, entrepreneurs and innovators that President Adama Barrow's vision for The Gambia is to develop its human capital, expand democratic values and promote a culture of transparency, respect for the Rule of Law and good governance to attract foreign investors and entrepreneurs for the lasting socio-economic advancement of the Gambian people.

The Gambian VP eulogized the Indian Government, the Confederation of Indian Industry, The Exim Bank of India, The Ministries of Commerce and Industry and External Affairs for their excellent organisation of the 17th Edition of the "CII--EXIM Bank Conclave On India--Africa Growth Partnership".

Mr. Joof also hailed African Governments for their openness and reform programmes that have attracted Indian businesses and saw a quick expansion in India-Africa trade relations. "We are witnessing continuous confidence generated by democratic reforms across the Continent", an optimistic VP Joof told the colorful crowd.

Commenting on this year's theme: "Creating Shared Futures", VP Joof described it as "highly motivating and relevant, and a demonstration of commitment by both India and Africa to promote shared economic prosperity."

Following the conclusion of his speech that generated rousing applause, Zambian Vice President, Her Excellency, Ms. W. K. Mutale Nalymango had a meeting with The Gambian VP on the sidelines of the Conclave. The meeting was at the request of the Zambian Government. During their session at Gambia House within the Taj Palace, VP Joof, joined by a cross section of the Gambian delegation, warmly welcomed his colleague and reiterated The Gambia Government's long-standing fraternal relationship with Zambia. Mr Joof assured her that The Gambia was receptive to her ideas and willing to work out the framework for new partnerships across various fields. In furtherance of this envisaged relationship, VP Joof extended an invitation to his Zambian colleague to visit The Gambia soon after they rerun to Africa.

In response, Her Excellency Nalamango thanked the Gambian VP for his kind words of encouragement and promised to work out new modalities that would further strengthen Zambian--Gambian relations that will significantly transcend existing ties within the judiciary and justice sectors. She thanked VP Joof for the warm reception and accepted the invitation to visit The Gambia as a special guest with hopes of meeting Gambian President Adama Barrow to shape a new vision for Zambia-Gambia relations.

Ebrima G. Sankareh

Presidential Diaspora Adviser & Government

Spokesperson