Ghana: Disaster Management in Northern Region - NADMO, Others Commended

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Swiss Red Cross and World Food Programme (WFP) have been commended for collaborating to manage disasters in the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, recognized these organizations in speech read on his behalf during a stakeholder engagement in Tamale.

The meeting was to review the Regional Emergency Preparedness Plan and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said the disaster management mechanisms were developed by the stakeholders in June 2020 with funding from the Swiss Red Cross, through the Ghana Red Cross Society.

Mr Shaibu admonished the people to always be on the alert since disasters do not announce their occurrence.

"It usually strikes without warning, whether natural disasters or man-made,' the Minister observed.

On his part, the Northern Regional NADMO Director, Alhaji Abdallah Abdul-Mumin, stated that the disaster management body has been using both print and electronic media to sensitise the public on how to prevent disasters.

He further disclosed that NADMO had been holding discussions with the MMDAs in the region and the Ghana Highways Authority on the need to expand major drains to help avert flooding.

According to Alhaji Abdul-Mumin, NADMO has also been providing its Directors at the MMDAs, the media and all other stakeholders with daily weather updates from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The Northern Regional NADMO boss disclosed that due to the sensitization the organization has been doing, disasters in the region have considerably reduced as compared to last year's.