Nigeria: Tennis Federation to Empower 50 Young Girls in Lagos

50 young girls between six to eleven years across nine underserved communities in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area will be empowered with Table-tennis skills from August 12 to September 3, 2022.

The 3rd edition of the training tagged, 'Awaken the Giant, She Can 3.0', is being organised for young girls by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation in collaboration with Additional Plus Sports and Education Initiative.

Apart from introducing the game of table tennis to the selected participants who have not had such opportunity, the coaching and mentorship sessions will also target those who have interest but lack access and proper guidance. Also, a reading club will be established for them.

According to the National Coordinator of the event, Dr. Oluwaseun Nariwoh, "We want to empower 50 young girls with table-tennis skills which will further build their grit, character, sense of focus, precision, mental alertness, confidence and analytical skills to mention but a few cum charting a career in Table-Tennis."

The President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Mr. Ishaku Tikon stated that sport is an essential key element capable of improving lives in all standards, adding, "the Federation is committed to ensuring that the girl child is empowered through table-tennis with all necessary backing."

Mr. Tikon appreciated the International Table Tennis Federation for the opportunity to feature the project under 'My Gender, My Strength 2022.'