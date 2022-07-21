Gambia: Tropics Magazine Honours Mansa Banko Online Publisher for the Second Time

The Tropics Magazine has again honoured Mamadou Edrisa Njie, Publisher and Managing Editor of Mansa Banko Online alongside other top influential personalities for the second time.

Mr Njie is among the Tropics Magazine's 'Top 700 annual power list 2022', thereby being recognised by the award-winning magazine's list of 'influential Africans'.

Tropics Magazine, according to its officials, "is an award-winning "Business and Lifestyle" monthly publication catering for a global readership based in Africa, Europe America, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Sharing his views on his recent achievement, Mr Njie said, "The Tropics Magazine honors in a row reminds me of continue serving humanity in achieving results, I'm very much glad with honors."

The honors, he continued, 'also serve as a motivation for me and my team at Mansa Banko Online to continue reporting on the lives of rural people.'

"Every month, the TROPICS media brand releases 5 editions per world region which are proudly published by the Tropics Media Group, a division of the Tropics Ventures Group."

Njie, who is an inspirational youth leader, Publisher & Managing Editor of the pro-agriculture online newspaper, gained the Magazine's recognition alongside Mr. Aliko Dangote, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group and the wealthiest person in Africa; popular Senegalese musician, Baaba Maal; popular Senegalese-American music star, Akon etc, as Tropics Magazine #AfricanDOers 2022.

From the small West Africa nation of The Gambia wher he hails, the Mansa Banko Online Publisher is twice honored among "top prominent personalities, including Presidents, Ambassadors, Musicians, Footballers among others".

The Tropics Magazine recognizes the contributions of Africa's most influential leaders who shape Africa's image. This annual ranking yet again puts under the spotlight figures of Afro-optimism carrying each in distinct but complementary fields, the hope of a dynamic Africa and land of creativity.