Gambia: Royal Insurance Gambia Head Office Commissioned

The Royal Insurance Gambia Limited last Monday unveiled its head office at a colorful ceremony held at Kotu Institutional Highway.

The launch was attended by the president of the republic, H. E. Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers, senior government officials and staff of the company, among others.

The company started operation in 2014 when it was issued license to contribute to national development through the insurance industry.

At the launch, President Adama Barrow reaffirmed government committed to promoting the insurance industry of The Gambia and to support the business sector entirely.

"We will make sure all necessary avenues are explored to setup and sustain relevant economic reforms that further strengthen insurance practices and restore trust and confidence in insurance companies in the country," he added.

He described insurance as noble while assuring of his government's readiness to support the insurance industry to enhance development and ensure socio - economic reforms.

President Barrow said his government is committed to protecting all stakeholders, especially the insurance companies; therefore, called for massive investment infrastructure in the country.

He further assured government intensified public-private sector partnership to boost the socio-economic as well as GDP growth.

Welcoming gathering, Mr. Makaireh Badjan, managing director of Royal Insurance Company Limited applauded the board of directors of the company for their tireless effort to the advancement of the insurance company, saying they had immensely supported him to administer the company, which he noted led to the company's achievement.

"Royal insurance company would have not been where it is today without strong leadership of our board of directors. They have provided the necessary support to the staff and management of the company," he said.

He said that the company's primary aims are to enhance development in the country with assurance to work professionally to ensure customer satisfaction.

Senor Thomas Sowe, founder and executive vice chair of Royal Insurance Company, said the company is proud of its achievements within the short period.

"We have dynamic professionals and staff who believe in our mission and we have the best staff in the insurance company. They love and care for their customers," she said.

She therefore commended President Barrow for attending the inauguration, saying his presence at the occasion is a clear manifestation of his administration support to public-private sector partnership in nation building.

"I have no doubt there are lots of urgent things that requires attention," she said.

The company, she added, aims to expand its service and further urged the Gambia government to support the company to attain its goals in the country.

Madam Sowe also expressed appreciation to all business partners, who have supported the Royal Insurance Company Limited since inception.

Representing Governor of Central Bank of The Gambia, Paul Mendy, deputy governor said the launch of the magnificent edifice demonstrates the company's readiness to join government in its transformation agenda.

"The new office build will inspire trust among the public and those looking for robust insurance protection," he said.