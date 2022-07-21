Gambia: GNOC Updates Gambia's Readiness for Upcoming Commonwealth, Islamic Games

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) yesterday, Tuesday, updated the public on Gambia's readiness ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth and Islamic Games.

Gambian athletes will be participating in both (Commonwealth and Islamic) Games. Twenty-one athletes will participate for The Gambia in the Commonwealth Games, while 29 athletes will take part in the Istanbul Games 2022 respectively.

"We have given due consideration to the fact that the Islamic Games will start a day after the closing ceremony of the Birmingham Games and the NOC has tried to manage both Games accordingly so that athletes would take part in both Games by connecting to Turkey from Birmingham," said Bakary Jammeh Chef de Mission for the Commonwealth Games.

According to him, seven athletes will participate in athletics, two athletes in swimming, Judo, boxing and beach volleyball respectively, adding that one athlete will participate in Para Powerlifting and five athletes in wheelchair Basketball 3×3.

He added that the team is expected to travel to Birmingham on 24th July onboard Turkish Airline with a night stop in Istanbul.

Mr. Jammeh noted that the Istanbul Games 2022 which will take place from 9th to 18th August 2022 will see 26 Gambian athletes taking part in the Games.

"Ten athletes will participate in Athletics, three in Swimming, five in Judo, one in Taekwondo, eight in Basketball 3×3, one athlete in Para athletics and Para table tennis.

Logistics

Mr. Jammeh revealed that all registered officials and athletes for the Birmingham Games went through an online visa application before the registration closed on 22nd April 2022.

"The visa section of the Organising Committee for the Games will secure appointment for all applications with UK Embassies at no cost."

He added that the sporting delegation including the CDM and the Games Team Manager, all of whom will be accommodated at the Birmingham Games Village. He added that the President and Secretary General will be accommodated at the Games Family Hotel, while the Minister and all other invited guests will be lodged at Hotel Inn Birmingham City Hotel.

"The NOC tried to lodge the Hon. Minister at the Games Family Hotel but organisers could not due to Game organisers' critical of the accommodation. However, this is the closest hotel to the Games Family Hotel."

Marcel Mendy, Executive Director for the National Sports Council, thanked associations that have been identified to fly the Gambian colours at the two Games (Commonwealth and Islamic.)

"You must see yourself very lucky after being the few that have qualified for the Games, knowing fully well that there are quite a good number of Sports Association athletes and disciplines that are being practiced in The Gambia."

He reminded the athletes to know that they are going to the two Games to participate on behalf of the country, while calling on them to put up their best behaviours and performances.

According to him, the government is encouraged and willing to ensure that they do their part towards the forthcoming Games.

He went on to thank the GNOC for their coordinated work towards ensuring that The Gambia has a heave hedge free participation in the two Games.