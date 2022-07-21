Gambia: Banjul Elects New Sports Committee

The Banjul Sports Committee over the weekend held its congress at the executive lounge of the Maccarthy Square.

The congress, held on Saturday, saw stakeholders in Banjul electing a new 10-man executive member committee who will steer the affairs of Banjul Sports for the next four years.

The Banjul elective congress was graced by the Programme Manager of the National Sports Council, Ebrima Secka together with a host of team representatives and observers.

At the end of the day, delegates elected the following people unopposed.

Momodou Musa Njie as President, Yaya Njie as 1st Vice President, Malick Joof as 2nd Vice President, Dodou Njanko as Secretary General, Fallou Gallas Ceesay as Assistant Secretary General, Modou John as Treasurer, Lassana Bility as Assistant Treasurer, Ya Fatou Lowe and Bintou Jawara as Female Reps, and Abdoulie Suwareh as Public Relations Officer.