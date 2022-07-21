Gambia: Gunjur Utd Wallop Young Africans to Pile Pressure On Psv Wellingara in 2nd Tier

20 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Tuesday walloped Young Africans 4-1 in their week-28 fixtures played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to pile pressure on PSV Wellingara in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys sat 8th place on the Second Tier table with 41 points before clashing with Young Africans who are brawling for survival in the Second Division League with 32 points.

Gunjur United scored four goals in the match to snatch a resounding win over Young Africans.

The win moved Gunjur United to 6th place on the Second Tier table with 44 points.

Young Africans netted one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The Banjul based-club remains 13th place on the Second Division League table with 32 points after losing to Gunjur United.

