Rwanda: Gambian-Born American Fighter Ann Wins Bronze in Kigali

20 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Alasan Ann, a Gambian-born American fighter currently competed in the African Taekwondo Championship in Kigali, Rwanda. On July 16, 2020, the young fighter competed in the +87kg category in the round of 16.

Mr. Nouhoum of Niger was defeated by the Gambian Taekwondo fighter, who advanced to the quarter-finals. Due to his fighting skills and energy, the young Gambian easily defeated Diawara of Mali to move to the semi-finals.

Later in the day, Alasan squared off against Morocco's best fighter, Mr. Ayoub. Unfortunately, he bravely missed a place in the final after a great fight between the two fighters. On the other hand, Alasan Ann won a bronze medal for The Gambia in the ongoing African Championship in Kigali.

Alasan's next stop will be the Islamic Games in Turkey, where he will again represent The Gambia.

The Gambia Taekwondo Association while wishing him the best of luck, said they were confident that the young and brave fighter would make Gambians proud once more.

Source: Gambia Taekwondo Association

Read the original article on The Point.

