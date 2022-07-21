Gambia: Ya Kumba's Nest Gives Boats, Gloves to Lamin Women Oysters Association

In a drive to promote women empowerment and fight against Gender-Based Violence in the country, Ya Kumba's Nest Foundation recently presented two boats and gloves to members of Lamin Women Oysters Association operating at Lamin Bereto and Siaka Tenda in Lamin.

Since its formation, the Nest has been instrumental in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and other issues relating to women empowerment to safeguard and protect the interest of children especially the girl child.

In the past years, the Nest has also embarked on numerous development initiatives notably: donation of baby items to the first babies at Faji Kunda and Banjulnding Health Facilities.

Similarly, the also Nest donated bed sheets and PPEs to the Banjulnding Health Centre and intervened in a rape case that happened in Lamin sometime in June, 2021.

At the presentation ceremony, Fatou Demba, a women's representative from Lamin Bereto Tenda, expressed delight to be associated with the event, saying the day marks an important milestone in the history of their association.

She acknowledged that harvesting oyster is an old trade that has survived decades and that they inherited from their elders.

She reminded that they are not forced into the profession because poverty or hardship, but they want to preserve the trade by following what they found their elders practising.

Ya Paulie Sarr from Siaka Tenda also expressed similar sentiment, further commending the benefactor for what she called her foresight and commitment to supporting the cause of women.

She prayed that God Almighty continue to guide and protect her to be able to continue the philanthropic work.

For her part, Yakumba Sarr, donor, hailed members of the Lamin Women Oyster Association for the courage, hard work and dedication.

She reiterated that members of the association should be commended for preserving the old trade, noting that most of these women used the proceeds generated from the river to sponsor their children in schools.

Sarr reminded that government alone cannot do it all thus the need for all to support the development of women in the country.

"In whatever we do it is important we give back by contributing to the development of the country. No one will come from outside to come and develop this country for us."

She spoke highly of her foundation's readiness to ensure that the goals of empowering women and Gender-based Violence are eradicated in the country.