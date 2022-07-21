Liberia: Minister of State Nathaniel Mcgill Rallies Bong Stakeholders Ahead of 2023 Presidential Elections

Gbarnga — Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, has hosted a stakeholders dialogue with leaders of Bong County.

The event, which took place in Gbarnga, was said to be a follow up to several meetings he had with stakeholders of the county.

Tuesday's dialogue was attended by Deputy Finance Minister Augustus Flomo, former District Three lawmaker George Mulbah, former District One lawmaker and former Deputy Speaker Tokpah Mulbah, former District Six lawmaker Adam Bill Corneh, and former District Five lawmaker Samuel Bondo.

Others are Deputy and Assistant Ministers from Bong County, traditional leaders, including clan chiefs, paramount chiefs, Superintendent Esther Walker, and others.

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, a native of Bong County, was absent from the meeting due to national engagement out of the country, FrontPageAfrica gathered.

Tuesday's meeting was the first time stakeholders of the county have converged for a meeting.

Speaking at the dialogue meeting, McGill said: "Looking at this assemblage of personalities and considering your rich pedigree of accomplishments in life, I have come to the conclusion that Bong County is rich in human resources and also is blessed with capable people that can successfully steer activities with respect to the development of Bong County."

"The purpose of this stakeholders meeting is to consolidate our forces for the re-election of President George Weah. We can't be divided as a people. That's why I called this dialogue. The president's interest remains paramount," he said.

"We need to focus on the re-election of the president. We need the results from Bong County to make the president win one-term."

Minister McGill believes Tuesday's gathering would help the electoral fortunes of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Bong County.

"These steps are being taken to ensure that the unity and cohesion of the party are sustained and to provide direction ahead of the 2023 presidential elections."

Minister McGill assured that in the interest of the party, he would continue to provide effective leadership ahead of the 2023 presidential election "until President Weah wins re-election. I seek your support in this all-important responsibility."

Minister McGill promised that all stakeholders of the county who were not part of Tuesday's meeting would be reached in the consultation process.

Responding on behalf of Bong County stakeholders, George Mulbah thanked Minister McGill for his leadership and guidance, pledging that they would hold the consultations "for the unity and strength of the CDC.

McGill Solidifying CDC Political Base in Bong

For someone who was seen as a "stranger" in the county barely months ago, McGill has grown into a character worthy of public trust among natives of the county - thanks to his interventions in major areas, including tuition aid for students of the county, market loans to women, among others.

McGill's quest to help the needy in Bong County has seen him visit almost all of the county's 13 districts, while at the same time preaching one key message: the re-election of President George Weah in 2023.

In Kokoyah District recently, McGill said the loans and tuition aid would not have been possible had it not been for the farsightedness of President Weah.

"When we were on campaign the president 2017 the president made it clear that the issue about tuition wouldn't be a problem during the CDC leadership, what I am doing here in Bong, Nimba, Margibi and other counties just validates what the president had said four years ago," he said.

The introduction of the tuition aid to students, loan to market women and other key initiatives has endeared McGill to residents and seems to be paying off politically for the ruling party in Bong County ahead of 2023 presidential elections.

In recent weeks, there have a gale of endorsements for President Weah's second term bid from members of the opposition. A group of youths under the banner "Disenchanted Opposition Youths" pledged their unflinching support to President Weah and attributed their decision to McGill.

The head of the group, Emmanuel Tamatai, said: "While it's true we came today to endorse President George Weah's second term it would be unfair not to mention the role you played in convincing us to join ranks with the ruling party. Your personal assistance to us as an institution over the years can't go unnoticed."

President Weah's vision for growth and development, the group said, has been experimented in since he took over the presidency.

In response, McGill said aside from giving opportunities to youths to flourish in their areas of activities, young people have been major drivers of the Weah presidency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

McGill gave a thumbs up to the conveners for what he called "an overwhelming support" by the group, saying their endorsement of President Weah's second term was an indication of the firm belief in the competence and capability of the president to lead the country for the next six years.

McGill said: "I thank our teeming youths from the opposition community for coming to declare this overwhelming support and endorsement for your great leader, President Weah, to lead Liberia for another six years.

"The endorsement you give to our leader is one step towards realization of the Weah 2023 project. The most important step is to go out in villages and towns to spread the message."

McGill described the support as "massive", saying the president would show gratitude for the endorsement by continuing to work hard to positively change the story of the country for young people.

The youths, McGill said, must eschew politics of bitterness and disunity, urging them to lend themselves to projects initiated to change the story of the nation for good.