Liberia: St Michael Catholic School Wins First Edition of Montserrado District 13 Aspirant Andy Bropleh Jallah's Inter-High School Quizzing Competition

20 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The St. Michael Catholic High School in Garnesville has been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 first edition of the Andy Bropleh Jallah Inter-High Schools quizzing tournament of district 13.

The school won the Lombardia International School System in the final of the tournament following with a 65 to 20 points margin 45.

The tournament which was organized by the Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation with theme: "Inspiring the future with competence, Quality and Service," brought together 16 high schools of Montserrado County District 13 through a competitive process ushering in the Dove Kingdom of St. Michael versus the Lombardia International School system in the grand finale of the competition.

The chairman of the Andy Bropleh Jallah for Representative (Team Andy), Henry Garjay Brumskine said the tournament is part of effort aimed to promote academic excellence in District 13.

Mr. Brumskine the Chairman of Team Andy used the occasion to extend greetings on behalf of the CEO of the Andy Bropleh Jallah foundation, Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah who is now residing in the USA. He thereby extended recognition to the Bishop Little School system and moderators for their service to ensure the success of the tournament.

He said the essence of the tournament is on the basis of their movement aimed to rejuvenate the spirit of quizzing and promote academic excellence in District 13.

According to him, the foundation is set to organize a dinner to recognize students who performed exceptionally in the quizzing tournament and also be honoring students in the District who have performed excellently in their lessons during the course of the academy year.

"Still keeping in with academic excellence as a team, we have decided to think outside the box by introducing and honoring top three or four students with high marks from within schools in the district to be honored and provided a full scholarship to attend any primary, secondary or tertiary schools of their choice," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X