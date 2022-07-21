Ghana: Osua 1993 Year Group Gifts Alma Mater Musical Instruments, Uniforms

21 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafuigati, Tsitoawudome

The 1993 year group of Awudome Senior High School (OSUA) in Tsito Awudome of the Volta Region has donated a set of musical instruments and uniforms to their alma mater.

The cost of the instruments and uniforms estimated at GH¢26,000 was made possible through donations from members.

Making the presentation last Saturday at the forecourt of the administration block of the schools, president of the group, Mr Eric Afful, noted that there was joy in always giving back to your alma mater.

He noted that there was a great potential in students who after completing their education want to joy the music industry.

"Therefore, we want to unearth the creative potentials of students in our OSUA by giving them education and skills training in the creative arts," he stressed.

MrAfful said with these instruments the old students were assured that the school would serve as a beacon of hope for students in other schools in the Volta Region seeking to fulfil their career in creative arts.

He assured that they are always ready to continue to support the school in order to create a serene atmosphere towards learning.

He called for maintenance of the instruments, so that they can last for long.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Courage Meteku, who received the items on behalf of management and students thanked the year group for the gesture.

He said the school was blessed as the instruments would go a long way to modernise the music department and turn it into a profitable centre.

Mr Meteku called for more support from other year groups to improve the fortunes of the school.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X