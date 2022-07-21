Ghana: Osua 1993 Year Group Gifts Alma Mater Musical Instruments, Uniforms

The 1993 year group of Awudome Senior High School (OSUA) in Tsito Awudome of the Volta Region has donated a set of musical instruments and uniforms to their alma mater.

The cost of the instruments and uniforms estimated at GH¢26,000 was made possible through donations from members.

Making the presentation last Saturday at the forecourt of the administration block of the schools, president of the group, Mr Eric Afful, noted that there was joy in always giving back to your alma mater.

He noted that there was a great potential in students who after completing their education want to joy the music industry.

"Therefore, we want to unearth the creative potentials of students in our OSUA by giving them education and skills training in the creative arts," he stressed.

MrAfful said with these instruments the old students were assured that the school would serve as a beacon of hope for students in other schools in the Volta Region seeking to fulfil their career in creative arts.

He assured that they are always ready to continue to support the school in order to create a serene atmosphere towards learning.

He called for maintenance of the instruments, so that they can last for long.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Courage Meteku, who received the items on behalf of management and students thanked the year group for the gesture.

He said the school was blessed as the instruments would go a long way to modernise the music department and turn it into a profitable centre.

Mr Meteku called for more support from other year groups to improve the fortunes of the school.