Ghana: 'Losing Election Will Not Affect Commitment to NPP'

The former National Organiser Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Amoako Twum, has insisted that losing the position of national organiser at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not affect his commitment to the party to break eight years of political party rule.

"I always believe we use internal contests to galvanise the base and get them to understand what the issues are and stimulating the processes of going into another election," he said

According to him, everyone goes into an election with the intention to win but not everyone could emerge victorious some would have to lose and it all forms part of the democratic processes.

Mr Twum explained that it was the NPP that had won not an individual because it was a family election and both victors and losers should unite and strategise to 'break the 8' and declared his unflinching support and assistance for the newly elected National Organiser of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as 'Nana B'.

Speaking on an Accra based television station in Accra yesterday, he revealed that he was not satisfied with how the National Election Committee managed the primary although he went through and did not face any challenge on his part.

"For a political party like the NPP some of the reasons given disqualifying aspirants were frivolous to a certain degree which created unnecessary friction among members and supporters of the party at the grassroots level and I am confident the current executive under the leadership of National Chairman, Stephen Ntim would be able to address some of these challenges.

"Regional party chairmen openly declaring support and assistance for particular candidates should not be tolerated moving forward and leadership must ensure the regulations, rules and laws of the party are adhered to strictly by all members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful regardless of your position," Mr Twum alluded.

Debunking claims that he was deceived by the delegates, he stated that he was confident of winning and the response from the delegates they needed change reaffirmed that however, they had a decision to make and decided he was not fit for the position and congratulated the newly-elected executives on their win and urged them to unite the disgruntled rank and file of the party.