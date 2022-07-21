Ghana: 1st Batch of Hajj Pilgrims Back Home

21 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The first batch of 433 Hajj pilgrims flown directly from the Tamale International Airport to Jeddah, in the Holy Land, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform this year's Hajj have arrived back home successfully.

The Saudi Commercial Airline, Airbus A33-900 touched the grounds of the Tamale International Airport (TIA) at exactly 2:49pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Family members of the Hajj pilgrims who thronged the Tamale International Airport(TIA) to welcome their families could not hide their joy and sang Allah praises to them.

There were greeted with fanfare and amid loud shouts of "Allahu Akbar," meaning "Allah is great."

Family members were dressed in white attire to show a symbol of happiness to welcome the Hajj pilgrims' safe arrival home.

The Board Chairman of the Haji Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, briefing the media after the arrival of the Hajj pilgrims commended the pilgrims for the good behaviour during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Ghanaian Muslims are of good character whenever they find themselves," he added.

He told every single Muslim living outside the shores of this country to always be of good character.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the numbers of this year's Hajj to reduce and told the pilgrims that, there would be increased number of prospective pilgrims next year.

He also applauded the local organisers of the Hajj Board in Tamale for their hard work and urged them to continue with their good work.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Sayibu, thanked Allah for their safe arrival and commended the pilgrims for conducting themselves well during their stay in the Holy Kingdom.

