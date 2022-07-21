Ghana: Show Leadership in Your C'nities - Assembly Members Implored

Assembly Members have been implored to show leadership within their communities by mobilising residents to take keen interest in the progress, growth and development of their communities.

They have been cautioned against taking residents for granted but tasked to improve their livelihoods so as to transform the communities.

"As opinion leaders of your communities you have to show leadership to carry residents along to support and assist the government's efforts in providing amenities towards progress, growth and development," Thomas Appiah-Kubi, Asante Mampong Municipal Chief Executive advised.

Speaking at the ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Asante Mampong, he appealed to residents to cooperate and bear with the Assembly as it prioritises projects to attract investment and improve livelihoods.

Mr Appiah-Kubi disclosed that the assembly was collaborating with the Mampong Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service to help train volunteers of the watch committees to make them more effective and efficient to form neighbourhood watch committees to help combat criminal activities.

He said the upsurge of armed robbery and other criminal activities in the municipality should be a serious concern of residents to make the area safe and secured to attract investment.

Touching on revenue, Mr Appiah-Kubi revealed that the assembly was able to internally mobilise a total of GH¢735,663.44, representing 63.68 per cent of the targeted GH¢ 1,155,174.50, which was set for the period ending June 2022 and indicated that stakeholder engagements and expansion of revenue database were amongst efforts being made to widen the revenue net in the area.

He lamented over the low revenue generation which had led to stalling of some projects which had affected livelihoods of residents and admonished them to pay their rates, taxes and levies to enable the assembly to accelerate development.

Mr Appiah-Kubi reminded the people that the COVID-19 menace was still hovering around and called on them to continue to observe the safety protocols to stay safe and healthy to contribute to the progress, growth and development of the municipality.