Nigeria: After Super Falcons Protest, Buhari Approves Funds for Players' Allowances

21 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved some funds for the payment of Super Falcons' allowances and match winning bonuses at the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The approval came after the women national team players boycotted

scheduled training on Wednesday in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of their third-place match against Zambia in agitation for their allowances and winning bonuses running into millions of naira.

LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that the Falcons were only paid part of their camp allowances, while their WAFCON qualifying bonuses and tournament allowances were yet to be paid, which forced the players into snubbing training, insisting they must be paid before returning to the pitch.

Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sports that President Buhari has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Sports Ministry for the payment of Super Falcons' allowances, saying the Ministry of Finance was already working on processing and releasing the funds.

"The money issues are being sorted. Mr President has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Ministry for the Super Falcons. The Ministry of Finance is working on processing and releasing the funds.

"I don't know the exact figure but the budget covers the bonuses and allowances of the team for the 2022 WAFCON," Ibitoye replied our correspondent in a text message.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X