Nigeria: After Super Falcons Protest, Buhari Approves Funds for Players' Allowances

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved some funds for the payment of Super Falcons' allowances and match winning bonuses at the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The approval came after the women national team players boycotted

scheduled training on Wednesday in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of their third-place match against Zambia in agitation for their allowances and winning bonuses running into millions of naira.

LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that the Falcons were only paid part of their camp allowances, while their WAFCON qualifying bonuses and tournament allowances were yet to be paid, which forced the players into snubbing training, insisting they must be paid before returning to the pitch.

Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sports that President Buhari has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Sports Ministry for the payment of Super Falcons' allowances, saying the Ministry of Finance was already working on processing and releasing the funds.

"The money issues are being sorted. Mr President has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Ministry for the Super Falcons. The Ministry of Finance is working on processing and releasing the funds.

"I don't know the exact figure but the budget covers the bonuses and allowances of the team for the 2022 WAFCON," Ibitoye replied our correspondent in a text message.