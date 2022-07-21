Nigeria: NCAA Suspends Dana Air Operations Indefinitely

20 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Airlines' Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC), indefinitely.

NCAA director-general, Captain Musa Nuhu, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated that the suspension of the operations of the Airlines would take effect from midnight of Wednesday July 20, 2022.

"The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015," Nuhu said.

According to him, the suspension order has since been communicated to the management of Dana Airlines.

The NCAA boss explained that the decision was the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airlines' flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines was no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

"The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this pre-emptive decision will have on the airline's passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations," the statement added.

The suspension of Dana Air operations is coming on the heels of the existing woes and challenges bedevilling the Nigerian aviation industry.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X