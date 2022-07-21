Nigeria: Only Atiku Can Fix Nigeria - Group

The National Mandate Group has said only the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, can fix Nigeria.

Addressing members of the Board of Trustees during their inaugural meeting in Abuja, Senator Lee Maeba, the national coordinator of the group, said they are also ready to prepare the youths for leadership to promote good governance.

He said, "We are all going to work to deliver the Atiku/Okowa ticket. We shall develop what we call Atiku Quick-fix of what the candidate will do for the people.

"We have looked at all the presidential candidates and who they are and we have resolved that the agenda of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is aligned with what we believe in.

"Right now we have the problem of food security; farmers cannot go to farm anywhere. If they go to the farm, they will be kidnapped and government is not importing enough food for the people. We are talking about fuel subsidy; what about food subsidy.

"Look at the school system; because of the strike, our children can no longer graduate. The focus of the next government is how to quickly fix the problem in the country. That is why we are here to speak of the Atiku Quick-fix for the country."