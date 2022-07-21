Nigeria: Charles Inojie, Other 'The Johnsons' Stars Mourn Ada Ameh

The cast and crew of 'The Johnsons' have expressed their grief over the death of colleague, Ada Ameh.

On Monday morning, news filtered on social media that the beautiful and talented Nollywod actress had died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.

Ada Ameh, who was popular for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons, died on Sunday night.

Actor and Ada's screen husband, Charles Inojie, who played Mr Johnson in the family drama shared a picture of the actress on his Instagram page.

He wrote, "It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada's manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning.

"He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears. Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more!

"It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and crew of @theofficialthejohnsons painfully announce the passing of our dear sister, friend, colleague and Matriarch of The Johnsons clan Ada Obande Ameh (aka Emuakpor Johnson).

"To all our teeming fans around the world, we have truly lost a rare and vibrant gem, but celebrate the life of an icon who daily put smiles on every face and spreads love in every home.

"Together, we join our voices with yours to offer prayers on behalf of the family. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"ADA, you will be missed but your memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you."

Actress Seun Osigbesan, who once played Jennifer and Emu's daughter in the comedy series, also penned a touching tribute for the late actress

She wrote, "My maama. It's been extremely hard for me all day. Never ever thought I would be making an 'RIP' post of you maama.

"Tears wouldn't even allow me type as I am completely devastated and broken.

My maama, It's so hard to even think or imagine you're no more, not talking of embracing its reality. This news of your demise is a sharp pain in the chest. It is as though a missile just exploded in a city.

"I kept saying and repeating these words to myself as I wept, 'it is well', Never will you be forgotten my maama. NEVER!!! RIP maama."

A post on Africa Magic official Instagram page also paid a glowing tribute to the actress.

"Farewell to a gem, Ada Ameh. Your passion brought so many smiles and love to families beyond measure. You will be missed. From all of [email protected] Africa Magic, "the post read.

It continued, "A rare gem has left our presence on earth, but she will forever be in our hearts. ADA AMEH, you brought so much light, love and laughter to our screens and homes.

"Your ever bubbly nature will be forever missed but never forgotten. Rest well. We will all miss you. #AdaAmeh #GoneButNotForgotten."

In October 2020, Ada Ameh lost her only daughter, Aladi Godgift, who was over 30 years old.

The actress had, in recent times, opened up about her battle with grief, depression, and mental issues.