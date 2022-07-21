Liberian in America, Harris Darsaw Identifies With Widows, Elderly Women in Barnesville Community

Barnesville — Former national president at the United Translation Zion Choir Association of America, Mr. Harris Darsaw, has presented over 16 bags of rice which put smiles on the faces of widows and elderly women in the Barnesville, Bend and Stop Community.

The donation which saw 50 elders women benefitting was in honor of his 51st birthday anniversary celebration that is due on July 25.

Presenting the items on behalf of his father, George Darsaw said his father had chosen to give back to the community he once lived in.

Darsaw further said that his father decided to stretch helping hands because he cares for his neighbors.

Said Darsaw: "These people that are sitting here are the same people that he rubbed shoulders with. So he sees this as a kind gesture of giving back to these people."

"This gesture is actually done through a humanitarian form and to be cleared, this is not done for political reason. I want to say our older mothers will benefit without favoritism."

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, one of the beneficiaries Yatta Kaifee, a mother of three, thanked Mr. Darsaw for the item given to them at this time when Liberia's Independence celebration is getting closer.

She said that will help ease some of the constraints that these older women in the community go through.

Also speaking, Nelly Grant, a 65-year-old mother of six who lost her husband, said that she doesn't have a family and is struggling with her children.

Mother Grant further thanked Mr. Darsaw for the gesture but pleaded for empowerment to enable him to cater to her children.

"I want him to help me to do business to help take care of my children. Things are not easy with us in this country, so if he can help me with some money to make business it will be good," Mother Grant appealed.

Mother Fatu Smart, an elderly woman, also thanked Mr. Darsaw for the rice and encourage him to not stop helping.

"I want God to bless him and his family because I was not expecting this from anybody. So, for him to come to help us, I want God to bless him," she said.