Liberia: Operation Feed 20,000 for July 26 Celebration Season

A Non- Governmental / Non For Profit Organization known as FEED GOD'S PEOPLE will again visit several communities around Montserrado and it's environment on July 21 & 22, 2022. As usual during it's yearly outreach programs in July and December, the organization focuses especially on the less privileged in our society including orphans, widows, elderly people as well as people with disabilities by Providing food kind, shelters, scholarships and counseling.

Ambassador Dr. Sammy David is the C.E.O of FEED GOD'S PEOPLE. He is also the United Nations Eminent peace Ambassador to Liberia and country Director of the International Association of World peace Advocates Amb. Dr. David is a peace and Human Rights Activist.

As Liberia celebrates it's Independence on July 26, this outreach is also about putting smiles on people faces in several communities through distribution of food kind, clothing, and other assorted items during the holiday season.

several communities within Montserrado County, including orphanages and physically challenged institutions are expected to benefit from this outreach.