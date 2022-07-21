Ghana: Stars to Engage in Austria Mini Tourney

The Black Stars of Ghana are poised to engage three other nations (Qatar, Jamaica and Morocco) in a four-nation mini-football tournament in Austria from August 20-26, 2022.

Put together by the Austria Football Association (AFA), the tournament will be played in honour of ex-Austrian footballer Ernst Happel, who passed away in 1992 at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, the largest stadium in Austria with a capacity of 50,865.

Ranked 60 in the latest FIFA rankings, Ghana will use this test as part of their preparations for the prestigious World Cup finals in November and December, just like hosts Qatar and Morocco.

According to Coach Otto Addo, the tournament would afford him the opportunity to test some newly-called players.

The Stars recorded victories against Madagascar in the 2024 AFCON qualifier and a friendly with Chile, picked a point against Central African Republic in a 1-1 stalemate in AFCON qualifier, before losing to Japan in a friendly.

Ghana upstaged the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs in March to become one of the four African representatives in Qatar.

Set to kick start on November 18, the Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on November 24, South Korea on November 30 before squaring up with Uruguay on December 2.