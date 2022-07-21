Ghana: African Women Sports Summit 2022 - Second Lady Samira Bawumia to Be Special Guest

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the third edition of the Africa Women's Sport Summit to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, July 27.

The Africa Women's Sports Summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports space, with this year's edition being a convergence of sports industry leaders and participants from across the African continent.

This year's edition, under the theme "Be the Change" - focuses on sports leadership in Africa and building stronger institutions, and will have the known enabler of women's empowerment through her special initiative, the "Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), be the special guest speaker.

Hajia Bawumia, a keen believer in the area of empowerment of women, will among other things be sharing with participants her thoughts on women becoming progressive change agents in their respective fields while becoming achievers.

Legal practitioner and CAF Match Commissioner, Naa Odofoley Nortey, CEO of Tanzania football giants Simba SC Barbara Gonzalez and leading SuperSport TV broadcaster Thato Moeng as supporting speakers.

"It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are excited to gather great minds to deliberate on the issues that matter to the African woman in sports. We believe it has become important to focus energies on ensuring that Africa's sports institutions are built on leadership that inspires and gets results," founder, Juliet Bawuah stated.