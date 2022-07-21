Liberian Judge Wennah Awarded As U.S. Releases 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report) at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The TIP Report is the U.S. government's principal diplomatic and diagnostic tool to guide relations with foreign governments on human trafficking. It is also the world's most comprehensive resource of governmental anti-trafficking efforts and reflects the U.S.

government's commitment to global leadership on this key human rights, law enforcement, and national security issue.

As required by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the TIP Report assesses government efforts around the world to combat human trafficking and highlights strategies to address this crime and protect the victims.

This year's report, the 22nd installment, includes narratives for 188 countries and territories, including the United States. During the ceremony, Secretary Blinken announced Liberia's own Judge Cornelius Flomo Wennah, Residential Judge of Criminal Court "E", Ninth Judicial Circuit, Bong County as one of the 2022 TIP Report Heroes.

The TIP Report Heroes are individuals from around the world whose tireless efforts have made a lasting impact on the fight against human trafficking. Liberia has been elevated to Tier Two, up from Tier Two Watch List last year.